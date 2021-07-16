Chichester High School Rockets have lift-off

Chi High Rockets

The change in pace and variety of opposing teams posed a challenge for the young team but every draw or close loss only encouraged them to work harder. The girls train alongside doing their BTEC sport and A-levels.

The Chi High Rockets soared up the league table winning by a massive 41-27 against an experienced

WDNA team.

Coach Charlotte Honour said: “I could not be prouder of how they have developed as a team and individual players.

“I am excited to see what great things our leavers achieve at BUCS netball and can’t wait to get started with our newest recruits. There are big things to come from the Chi High Rockets!”