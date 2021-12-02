Chichester WILL stage 10k in 2022 - but a new-look one

The Priory 10k in 2020 - now a new 10k is planned for a similar course / Picture: Derek Martin

Weeks after we reported the Rotary Club were unable to stage their normal Chichester Priory 10k in 2022, Runbase Events have announced they will run a high-profile race over the same distance and on a similar course based at he Goodwood motor circuit.

They hope for 1,500 entries and already have some elite athletes signed up. Runbase stage races across the region but have not offered a 10k in Chichester before.

The 10k will be held on Sunday, February 6, starting and finishing at the motor circuit.

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory had decided not to stage a 2022 event, largely because of worries over lower entry numbers sparking a loss.

New race director Gavin Stephens said: “The Chichester 10k has always been the first big event of the year on the southern running calendar, with a long history of fast times.

“The new organising team are all runners themselves and are keen to ensure the future of the county’s long-standing events.”

The 2022 event will have a new look and feel, including a full rebrand and new race route. Participants will benefit from free race photography and a race medal.

Immediately after the 10k, a 5k will be held.

Stephens said: “The PB5K series that has been organised at Covid secure venues over the past two years has proved incredibly popular, attracting high quality fields.

“The 5K distance will be a great addition to the event, particularly appealing to track athletes and younger runners looking for a fast race over the shorter distance.”

Entries can be made at www.chichester10k.co.uk while race inquiries should go to [email protected]

Stephens said Runbase had not organised a 10k in Chichester before and were looking forward to it.

“This is a new event, even though its taking place on the traditional February date.

“The event will look and feel very different, with the rebrand, new route and the way we do things.

“We’re expecting 1500 entries.”