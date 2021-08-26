Chichester Yacht Club sailors delighted by Dinghy Week success

Thursday, Friday and Sunday were all windy but Saturday provided perfect conditions. Some 17 boats contested the fast fleet and there was close racing. Nick and Roger Elliman ( RS400), Nigel Skudder and Keith Hills Hornet), Chris Hodge and Louise Varley(2000), Bill Grose and Sally Cantello (Scorpion) and Paula and Michael Olliff (2000) scored wins. Skudder and Hills were overall winners on countback.

There was equally close racing between the 20 boats in the medium fleet with Martin Orton (Laser), Sophie Kirk (Laser radial), Charles Porter (Laser) and Ben Thompson (Laser radial) winning races. Orton won the series, just ahead of Kirk. A total of 21 boats took part in the slow fleet races. There were several inexperienced competitors who showed remarkable persistence and determination.

Two Laser 4.7s battled it out with the two Mirrors and Thomas Knight in his Optimist. Ethan Sparks in his 4.7 showed his mastery of the conditions with five wins. Jake Collins was second and Jenny and Ellie Fletcher third. Special mention goes to Ben Wragg who sailed every race in his Optimist finishing ninth overall, and to Rosie Morgan and nine-year-old Emilia Davies who sailed all but one in their Optimists. Emilia won the Becky Pye Trophy for the youngest competitor to qualify.