Fireflies light up Dell Quay regatta - Pagham sailors remember Mike

The Dell Quay SC regatta

Ten boats, including two from CYC, made the most of the challenging criss-crossing down-harbour course with positions changing throughout.

At the sharp end Martin and Vicky Jones, closely followed by Mark and Beatrice Tait, grabbed the lead early on.

With the Taits and Joneses clear in first and second place, which they held to the end, the fight was on for third place.

The Pagham VC memorial race

Despite strong challenges from Tim and Florence Boon, Shaun and Zara Pollard, and Archie, Hamish and Rosie Massey, Ollie Reynolds and Thomas Guilfoyle recovered well to take third on the penultimate leg.

A good fleet of 15 boats entered the regatta fast handicap race. These ranged from a Musto skiff as the fastest boat to a Laser Radial as the slowest, with a fantastic mix of single and double handers in between.

The light and flukey wind made things tricky for all, but especially for those trying to get out on a trapeze.

After handicaps were applied first place was taken by Nick and Biddy Colbourne from CYC in their GP14; second was Izzie Fitzgerald, third Sue Manning in the Laser Radial.

Eight boats entered the slow handicap race, mostly junior sailors, with three Laser 4.7s. They sailed a shorter course and the Laser 4.7s prevailed with Alex Wilburn first, Aimee Morley second and sister Lucie Morley third in her Laser Pico.

Nine boats entered the Solo race. Ian Barnet from CYCwon, Bill Dawber was second and Richard Bridgmont third.

PAGHAM YC

Pagham Yacht Club held a memorial race for one of their former members.

His name was Mike Cole and he was also very involved with the RNLI.

A spokesman for the club said: “We annually have a race called the RNLI pennant, where we try to raise funds for the RNLI.

“After the passing of Mike, we decided last year to dedicate this race in his name.

“This year we had a stall run by the girls from the RNLI shop and they managed to raise £300 selling RNLI merchandise.

“We as a club also set up a race and raffle to try to raise more money for a very worthwhile cause.

“We had two back to back races in challenging conditions, and had a great tur out on and off the water.