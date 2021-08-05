Five stand-out moments that defined Glorious Goodwood 2021

Trueshan and Hollie Doyle after their Goodwood Cup win / Picture: Tommy McMillan

No Stradivarius. No win for Battaash. No matter. A shame, but no matter.

For at Glorious Goodwood, the feelgood stories keep on coming – as they did last week, when the festival welcomed back the crowds it had missed so much last year.

Here’s our stand-out moment from each day of Glorious...

TUESDAY

This was the day Stradivarius was withdrawn from the Goodwood Cup because of soft ground, denying him the chance of a fifth straight win in the race.

But instead we had a new champion pairing to cheer – Trueshan and Hollie Doyle, who won the Group 1 contest in style.

What chance they will now become the Goodwood Cup ‘team’ to return for a second victory, or maybe more?

WEDNESDAY

The £1m Sussex Stakes is such a high-quality race that it never fails to throw up an angle.

And everyone at Goodwood was delighted to see trainer Andrew Balding land the big prize for the second time in five seasons, as Oisin Murphy rode Alcohol Free to victory.

Balding is a big supporter of Goodwood and this was part of a week that ended with him being the festival’s top handler.

THURSDAY

It seemed almost everyone in racing wanted Lady Bowthorpe to win the Qatar Nassau Stakes for stalwart trainer William Jarvis and popular owner Emma Banks.

So much so that one trainer kept his horse out of this race in case he spoiled the party.

Lady Bowthorpe duly did the business on sunny Ladies’ Day– a great moment for jockey Kieran Shoemark, Jarvis and Banks.

FRIDAY

No-one rode Goodwood better than Richard Hughes in his heyday – now he has a Glorious win to his name as a trainer.

Calling The Wind and Pat Dobbs did the job for him in the Goodwood Handicap and his young family were there to celebrate with him in the winner’s enclosure.

SATURDAY