Fontwell Park tips: Bleue looks to blow Away rivals

They race at Fontwell Park on Tuesday afternoon / Picture: Getty

There is rain forecast at the track throughout the day, but despite the wet weather we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Check out bettingexpert for the best odds and tips.

12.20pm Juvenile Hurdle (2m 1f)

Boulette is already a course and distance winner at the track this term and he kept on in good style to score by two-lengths last month. He has to defy a penalty in this event, but remains one to keep on side. However, the Alan King-trained Oceanline makes the most appeal. Second on his hurdling debut at Stratford in October, he was not disgraced when fifth in a competitive Listed event at Wetherby and he is taken to come out on top in the opener at Fontwell.

Selection: Oceanline

12.50pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Lots Of luck is a serious player on the pick of his best form, whilst Cilaos Grace and last time out winner Rizzardo are both respected. Galileo Silver scored last time out and is quickly turned out. However, Flaminger is a course winner for local trainer Gary Moore and he is taken to make a winning return to action here.

Selection: Flaminger

1.20pm Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)

Zulu Dawn and top-weight Nashville Nipper both hold live claims. However, Henschke was a good second last time out and a reprioduction of that effort could be enough.

Selection: Henschke

1.50pm Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Kap Auteuil disappointed when only seventh last time out, whilst Flagrant Delitiep may have needed his reappearance when fifth. Captain Chaos is undoubtedly a class act and could go close. However, Sopran Thor looks the real improver. Successful on his seasonal return at Lingfield, he was surprisingly beaten at Kempton last time out. However he remains open to further progress and gets the vote.

Selection: Sopran Thor

2.20pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Terresita was impressive e on debut and carries a penalty along with Ucanaver highlighting the potential of both runners. Lady Of The Night is also respected on her return to action along with Moonamacaroona who was beaten at odds-on favouritism at Market Rasen last time out. However, the one of real interest is Houka D’Oudairies. Second on debut for Gary Moore at Huntingdon in October, the four-year-old was still in contention when falling at the second-last at Lingfield last time out and he looks open to any amount of improvement.

Selection: Houka D’Oudairies

2.50pm Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Wouldubewell retruns from a 284 day layoff but remains of serious interest. However, preference is for Bleue Away. The seven-year-old has been placed on all three starts this term, including at Fontwell last time out and he is taken to record a deserved first success over fences in this event.

Selection: Bleue Away

3.20pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Lockdown Leader has to be one of note having finished seventh in a warm maiden hurdle at Aintree on his comeback, whilst the consistent Amelia’s Dance and the unexposed Kepy Blanc are others who warrant a mention. However, Legal Rights shaped well when third to a talent rival at Lingfield and he is taken to make a winning handicap debut in the finale.