Fontwell Park tips for Monday: Look behind the mask

They race at Fontwell Park on Monday afternoon / Picture: Getty

The going at the track is Good to Soft, Good in places and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide. Make sure you check out the latest betting odds.

12.45pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5f)

Serious Charges scored in good style on his latest start at Exeter and he looks tough to oppose in this event. He should come out on top here.

Selection: Serious Charges

1.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Kotmask is unbeaten in two starts in Britain and showed a good attitude to win at Huntingdon last time out. He looks open to any amount of improvement and is taken to score again here.

Selection: Kotmask

1.50pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Plenty of course winners in here, but Cilaos Grace impressed when scoring on his latest start and he warrants respect. The Flying Sofa and the likes of Twenty Twenty as well as Master Work are others to note.

Selection: Cilaos Grace

2.25pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 1f)

Dream In The Park was has filled second on his first four starts and has to be respected. However, preference is for Gamaret. Second at Exeter last time out, this looks a good opportunity to get back to winning ways for Charlie Deutsch and Venetia Williams who enjoyed Grade One glory at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Selection: Gamaret

3.00pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Global Wonder is respected turned out under a 7lb penalty. However, One Last Glance shaped with promise when second at Fakenham last time out and is taken to land this event.

Selection: One Last Glance

3.35pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)

Balkardy gets the vote in an open event. Successful at Exeter in November, he didn’t really fire when fifth at Wetherby last month. Dropped back in grade here he makes appeal

Selection: Balkardy

4.10pm Mares’ Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

Second on her last two starts, Lilith is interesting despite having to shoulder top-weight. Poniente was also second on her latest run at Hereford and also deserves respect given the ground should suit. However, Brandisoca was a fine second at Warwick last time out. That was a big step up on the pick of her form up to that point and she is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Brandisova

4.40pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 5f)