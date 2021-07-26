Glorious Goodwood - always a riot of colour / Picture: Getty

Glorious Goodwood in the last century ... in 23 photos

Glorious Goodwood is back - and so are its crowds - this week so we have been delving into the photographic archives to jog a few memories among racegoers.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:00 am

These pages contain a selection of pictures from the 1990s. Most are from the 1990s but look out for a couple of rare pictures from the early 1900s. Perhaps you were going to the festival in the 1990s when the likes of Mick Kinane and Luca Cumani were winning the big race trophies - you may even see yourself in one of these pictues. Stick with this website for the best Glorious Goodwood coverage throughout the week.

1.

Anne Catherine Tredick Wendell, Countess of Carnarvon (1900 - 1977) arrives for the Glorious Goodwood meeting in 1924. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2.

From around 1906, Goodwood racecourse ready for the festival.(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3.

In 1988 trainer G. Wragg stands with the trophy after winning the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood / Picture: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

4.

A 1990 view of the parade ring during Glorious Goodwood / Picture: Allsport UK /Allsport

Glorious Goodwood
