Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Unexpected downpour means festival starts on heavy ground

The weather at Goodwood could be better... Picture: Getty

Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “We had quite a lot of rain overnight, unforecasted. 16.1mm of rain in a very heavy thunderstorm at about 2.30am. That has changed the ground to Heavy, Soft in places.

“The forecast for today is mainly dry, although there is a chance of catching a shower late morning into the afternoon, although the forecasts are struggling to predict these at the moment, as you can probably gather!

“The track is looking in fantastic condition. The grounds team have done really well in quite trying conditions over the last three weeks.”

The forecast is for showers at times today. The rest of the week looks drier, but the risk of isolated showers remains.

Non-runners today

1.50pm Unibet 'You're On' Chesterfield Cup Handicap

1 Bell Rock (Going)

4 Maydanny (Going)

6 Harrovian (Going)

10 Breath Caught (Going)

13 Bugle Major (Going)

17 Dream With Me (Going)

18 Plantadream (Going)

2.25pm Unibet Vintage Stakes (Group 2)

2 Lusail (Going)

3.00pm Unibet Lennox Stakes (Group 2)

1 Duke Of Hazzard (Going)

4 Khuzaam (Going)

6 Pogo (Going)

7 Prince Eiji (Going)

8 Real Appeal (Going)

13 Fivethousandtoone (Going)

3.35pm Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Group 1)

4 Mekong (Self Cert - Other)

4.10pm Back To Goodwood Handicap

2 Jabbarockie (Going)

10 Embour (Going)

13 Rewaayat (Going)

15 Saaheq (Going)

16 Glory Fighter (Vets Cert - Inflammation)

4.45pm British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden

1 Canmore (Going)

2 City Runner (Going)

5.20pm Unibet Fillies' Handicap

2 Caspian Queen (Going)

3 Dalanijujo (Going)

5 Pomelo (Going)

9 Riknnah (Going)

10 Star Seeking (Going)

5.50pm World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap

3 Caroline Dale (Going)

2 Chocoya (Going)