Glorious Goodwood: Sussex Stakes Day LIVE - Alcohol Free wins £1m race

Alcohol Free and Oisin Murphy on their way into the winners' enclosure after victory in the Qatar Sussex Stakes / Picture: Malcolm Wells

It was a close finish as Oisin Murphy guided the Andrew Balding-trained star home ahead of the favourite Poetic Flare to win the big contest of the week.

Murphy told ITV: "I can't thank everyone at Park House enough. She really can be a handful in the mornings. Cassia has to deal with her every day and she deserves a medal because she can be really tough work. She's so so talented and what a thrill I got from that.

"I've won this race before on Lightning Spear and last year it all went wrong on Kameko. Day to day you have to just keep kicking. She wasn't at her best in the 1,000 Guineas, she was a little bit ill afterwards but other than that she's been foot perfect."

Alcohol Free holds off Poetic Flare to win the Sussex Stakes / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Balding, celebrating a econd Sussex Stakes victory after 20/1 shot Here Comes When took the race in 2017, told RacingTV: "Maybe we got lucky with Here Comes When, although that was hugely rewarding, don't get me wrong. But this filly has already won two Group 1's so it was lovely to see her cement her place at the top of the tree.

"Oisin was at pains to try and tuck in and get her some cover because she's so much better when you are able to do that and she's got something to aim at. Poetic Flare is a very good horse but she really did it well in the end. It was Jeff Smith's idea in the first place and I don' think it's a bad idea to put her in the International at York and we decided to keep her in at yesterday's forfeit stage.

"It might be asking a bit much, going a mile and a quarter, but she's a filly that's won three Group 1's so we have very little to lose. If it doesn't work, we'll regroup and go back to the mile race on Champions Day."

Earlier, day two's main race card kicked off with Nagano battling bravely for David Egan to score in the Unibet “15 To Go” Handicap over a mile and a half. Held up in last of the 13 runners, the improving three-year-old swept down the outside to challenge 10/3 favourite Siskany with two furlongs remaining. The two protagonists – who had finished a length apart when taking minor honours in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot – battled hard, but it was the Roger Varian-trained Nagano (4/1) who prevailed by three-quarters of a length.

Varian said: “Nagano has proven to be quite versatile and is learning on the job. That is only his fifth career start. He learned a lot at Ascot and we learned a lot about him at Ascot. Me and David Egan watched the video the other day. We had a good draw and, probably because we had a good draw and were keen not to give it up, we maybe him rushed in the race.

“Today, we rode Nagano very patiently and it showed what he could do. In all of his races before Ascot, he came home like a train and he did the same today. His best days are still ahead of him. He’s a very laid back horse, he’s got a wonderful attitude and is a very easy horse to train.

“He went off at 33/1 because he doesn’t show up at home. He is a very idle horse on the gallops but he’s run five great races to be fair to him. I was worried about the ground. I think he’s a better horse on better ground, he’s a beautifully moving horse.”

Last Empire upset more-fancied rivals when winning the G3 Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes for fillies and mares over seven furlongs. Sent off a 16/1 shot, the Kevin Ryan-trained five-year-old led approaching the final furlong and fought hard to repel the closing Onassis (15/2) and pace-setting Highfield Princess (9/2). Just a half-length and a neck separated the front three as they crossed the winning line.

Jockey Danny Tudhope and trainer Kevin Ryan were both enjoying a fifth Qatar Goodwood Festival winner. Ryan said: “I spoke to Steve Parkin [of Clipper Logistics, owner] this morning and he was very confident that Last Empire would get the trip. If you are going to get it, you are going to get it around here.

“Last Empire loves soft ground and, although her last run was very disappointing, she came back very heavily in season, so we brought her back, got her nice and fresh, and started again. She looked great again today and Danny gave her a great ride. When you have a good draw here, you have to keep it and you have to believe they are going to get the trip, you can’t ride them without doubt.

“I am delighted for everyone involved with Clipper. They are great supporters of the yard and it’s nice to repay them with a big winner. We were always aiming for the sprint on Champions Day because we felt that she would likely get her ground there and the stiff six furlongs will suit her. I would say that will still be on the agenda.”

The Richard Hannon-trained Armor (6/1) quickened impressively to win the five-furlong G3 Markel Molecomb Stakes for juveniles. Jockey Ryan Moore sat behind the early pace and, when a gap appeared on the stands’ side rail, the son of No Nay Never lengthened smartly to go clear of his rivals.

The 13/8 favourite Fearby was quickly left behind by the authoritative winner, going down by three and a quarter lengths, with Boonie (9/1) a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Hannon, registering his 20th success at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “We have always thought a lot of Armor and he worked very well on Sunday morning. He ran very well at Royal Ascot even though he still looked a little inexperienced, and he's won very well there.

“He was tapped for speed a little bit coming down to the furlong and a half marker, but he would have loved that ground. Ryan [Moore] said he would like the ground, I think he knows what he's on about, and he did. I've not made too many flash entries for him but we'll look at something like the Prix Morny now, maybe the Flying Childers. He's not a big horse. This is his year and, if he makes a three-year-old, then great, but he is good enough now. He will get six furlongs and we'll have to have a go at a Group 1 race over that trip now."

French challenger Lady Princess, ridden by Oisin Murphy, stormed to success in the Qatar International Stakes, the opening contest on day two. Murphy will have enjoyed his first ride of day two around the Sussex venue, as the Group 1 race for purebred Arabians is a valuable one, with £226,840 going to the winner. Held up early, Lady Princess travelled into the race supremely well, before quickening clear for an empathic success.

Murphy said of the Thomas Fourcy-trained five-year-old: “That was a brilliant performance from Lady Princess – she travelled really well and then quickened up in good style. She showed a brilliant turn of foot. I was really impressed and she looks to have a bright future. It is lovely to win this race.”

Will Douglass, representing the owner Khalifa Bin Shaeil Al Kuwari, said: “Oisin got off and told me that he enjoyed it a lot. She has a great turn of foot. She is very, very good. Mr Fourcy is a phenomenal Arabian trainer and this has been the plan for a long time.”