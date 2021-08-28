Goodwood races attract some of south's top cyclists
The Southdown Velo Goodwood Summer Series continues to attract some of the best amateur cycle racers from across the south of England. They participated in three keenly fought races at Goodwood Motor Circuit last week.
Chichester-based Seb Ottley, of Racing Club Ravenna, won the competitivemen’s categories 3/4 race. During the 33 miles of racing, several small groups tried to break away but on each occasion the peloton pulled them back.
With prizes at stake, two intermediate sprints of one lap each, known as primes, injected more speed and adrenaline to the race. These were won by Connor Backhouse, representing Kingston Wheelers, and James Bullen, of Sussex Revolution Velo Club, at the end of lap three and five respectively.
Both the women’s and elite and category 1/2 races had breakaway groups, leading the charge for the chequered flag.
During their respective races they worked together to create leads of three minutes and one minute, respectively, from their main groups, before Lucy Gadd and Joe Hill won in their final sprint outs.
Results: Women’s: 1 Lucy Gadd, Team Storey Racing, Poole; 2 Lucy Harris, Cowley Road Condors, Oxford; 3 Anya Tamplin, Hunt Bike Wheels, Partridge Green.Elite and category 1 & 2: 1 Joe Hill, Upshift Nutrition RT, Brighton; 2 Kevin Chant, Wightlink Wight Mountain RT, Isle of Wight; 3 Jack Freeman, Meudon Pedal Heaven Le Col RT, Alton. Men’s categories 3&4: 1 Seb Ottley, Racing Club Ravenna, Chichester; 2 Ross Ovens, Velo Club Godalming, Haslemere; 3 Lee Higlett, Brighton Neighbourhood CC, Brighton.