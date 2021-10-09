Goodwood season finale - preview and selections

Goodwood Racecourse / Picture: Getty

The action gets under way at 1.45pm and concludes at 5.15pm. The going at the ground is soft and the forecast is for a cloudy and dry day on Sunday. We have previewed the final meeting of the season at the Sussex venue with our race by race guide.

1.45pm Handicap (2m)

Polish looks sure to go well in the opener and is respected along with Tin Fandango and Manucci. However, Be My Sea has enjoyed a fine season and the 10-year-old looks capable of playing a leading role in this event.

Selection: Be My Sea

2.20pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Dreaming has to defy a penalty, but is deeply respected, whilst Level Up has been knocking at the door on his first three runs for Amanda Perrett. However, preference is for Lil Guff. A winner at Kempton in September, she was narrowly denied at Ffos Las last time out and is taken to return to winning ways here.

Selection: Lil Guff

2.55pm Great Sussex Way Handicap (6f)

Lovely breeze has been running with credit in defeat having scored at Goodwood over course and distance in July. She is a leading player, but the David Menuisier-trained Atalanta’s Boy is preferred. He returned to form with a smooth win at Goodwood over course and distance last month and remains open to more improvement.

Selection: Atalanta’s Boy

3.30pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

Mystery Fox has been knocking at the door and took a atep forward when second on handicap debut at Haydock last month. He has to enter calculations, but could find Al Jaddaf a stern rival. The son of Shamardal makes his handicap debut having been beaten at Newmarket last time out. However, an opening handicap mark of 80 could prove to be lenient.

Selection: Al Jaddaf

4.05pm Novice Stakes (1m 1f)

Electress sets a clear form standard having finished third at Goodwood earlier this month and she looks sure to be involved, along with Schmilsson who was fourth at Goodwood last month on debut. However, preference is for Secret Image. Related to a number of winners, the son of Dark Angel is taken to make a successful debut for Godolphin.

Selection: Secret Image

4.40pm Goodwood Horse Racing Club Supports Handicap (1m 4f)

A brilliant event in which the progressive Champagne Piaff looks sure to run well for Gary Moore. All-Weather winner Big Team is another to note for team Godolphin, whilst Graphite returned to form with a smooth win last time out. However, preference is for Favorite Moon. The four-year-old has run in some competitive events this year having won in Australia earlier this year. He returned to form when fifth at Newbury last time out and should take another step forward here.

Selection: Favorite Moon

5.15pm Handicap (1m)

A tricky finale. Tom Collins is respected and could easily return to form. Whilst the consistent Arranmore and Bucephalus are others to note. However, Diamil has finished second on his last three starts, the latest of which was his first start for Ralph Beckett. Whilst it was disappointing he could not justify odds-on favouritism, he remains well-handicapped off a mark of 85 and gets the vote in the finale.