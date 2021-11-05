Goshen returns to action at Wincanton on Saturday

Goshen is back in action at Wincanton on Saturday / Picture: Getty

Live on ITV4 at 3.35pm, Goshen is aiming to record a second success at Wincanton over just short of two miles where he takes on five rivals. You can find out more about this weekend’s racing at OLBG.

Moore, along with his son Jamie enjoyed a remarkable couple of days last week with six winners across Ascot and Lingfield. The duo recorded two victories at Ascot with the exciting Nassalam making a winning debut over fences and Larry capturing the £100,000 London Gold Cup. Jamie was also successful in the finale aboard German runner Estacas who impressed for Andreas Wohler.

Onto Lingfield and the duo enjoyed four brilliant winners which included a smooth victory for Move The Chains and an impressive success from the unexposed Sopran Thor.

However, this looks set to be an important weekend for connections as they bid to get Goshen’s career back on track. Famed for his final flight fall when storming to success in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020, things failed to go right early on last season, including when found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when well-beaten in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The son of Authorized looked to be back to something like his best when an awesome winner of the G2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton by 22 lengths in February. That stands him in good stead for Saturday’s assignment given his previous course and distance winning form.

Well-beaten when eighth in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Goshen was not disgraced when fifth to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. Second seasons for hurdlers can always be tough and despite some of the vagaries associated with last term, they could stand him in good stead going forward this term.

Moore’s stable star makes his eagerly awaited return to action in the Elite Hurdle provided there is soft in the going description, with the track currently Good. He takes on the classy Sceau Royal who has won the race twice and returned to action when successful in a Listed event at Kempton last time out.

Others contenders include Belfast banter who won the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, before going on to land a G1 event at Aintree, whilst the likes of Christopher Wood and Sole Pretender, progressive types who look capable of running into a place, are also respected.