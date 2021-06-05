In pictures: Solent Sunbeams are back on the water

As well as the usual trips to the Isle of Wight for Cowes Week and Cowes Classic Week, the fleet enjoy racing three times a week from April to October run from Itchenor SC. The annual regattas hosted by the sailing clubs within Chichester Harbour are a particular highlight of the racing season. The race to Dell Quay is a delight as the fleet sails up the harbour with a backdrop of the spire of Chichester Cathedral.