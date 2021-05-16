It's a close call as Witterings and Bognor bowlers meet
There's bowls action from Witterings and Bognor in our latest round-up from around the greens.
WITTERINGS
Bognor 35 Witterings 36
Witterings played a hard match in the BM League division one at Bognor in a cold wind and on a difficult green.
It was a very close game as evidenced by Witterings
winning by just one shot overall.
Scores: Carole Tuffin, Gwilym Morgan and Derek Leach (s) lost 12-20; Susan Hogarth, Eric Shoyer and Lindsay Bangs (s) won 24-15.
Witterings 21 Bognor 26
Wittering lost narrowly in a BM League division two match.
Scores; Helen Mason, Dave Buckton, Doug Holden (s) lost 10-15; Sue Dobbs, Graham Mason, Ros Hanbury (s) draw 11 -11.
Witterings 32 Fishbourne 45
Fishbourne won in the BM League division two.
Scores: Helen Mason, David Gibbon, Brian Barnes (s) Lost 15-29; Alan Somerville, Lesley Thomas, Bryan Smethurst (skip) won 17-16.
Witterings 14 Fishbourne 14 (friendly)
Sandy Paton, Sheila Currell, Fred Knotts (Skip) draw 14 -14.
BOGNOR
On Sunday, Bognor Bowls Club held its opening match of the season, the traditional President v Captain match.
The season was officially opened by John and Ann Parry, the club’s longest serving members. A good day was held by all and the captain’s Team overcame the president’s team by a handful of shots.
That’s the third year in a row they have won.
Bognor members said they were looking forward to a good season to come.
