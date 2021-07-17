Junior sailors to take the helm at Itchenor

Junior Fortnight sailing at Itchenor Sailing Club

More than 200 youth sailors and 100 boats will take part in Itchenor Sailing Club’s annual Junior Fortnight Regatta.

It takes place in Chichester Harbour from July 25 to August 6 and provides an opportunity for the club’s young sailors, ranging from eight to 18, to test their skills in a competitive but fun racing environment. The classes – Mirrors, Toppers, Fevas, 420s and Laser Radials – will each have a separate week one and week two series, with five days of racing per week, taking it to ten race days in total.

Trophies will be awarded for overall regatta winners and, as per previous events, there will be prizes given to winners of the individual weeks.

British America’s Cup sailor and Emsworth local David ‘Freddie’ Carr will make a special appearance on July 27 to share inspirational stories from his five America’s Cup campaigns. He has recently returned home from Auckland, New Zealand where he competed with INEOS TEAM UK in the 36th edition of the America’s Cup.

The ISC Junior Fortnight Committee for 2021 is chaired by James Leaver and Harriet Patterson, with Richard Bullock and Helen Williams managing all aspects related to the sailing programme.

Flavia Rogers is arranging duties and Kate Fox and Caroline Clarke are heading up the regatta’s active social programme.