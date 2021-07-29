Ladies' Day at Glorious Goodwood - pictures and live updates

Glitz and glamour as the sun shines on Ladies' Day / Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Thursday of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is when racegoers get dressed up to the nines and enjoy one of the great social occasions of the sporting summer.

Rebekah Brooks, British media executive and former journalist and newspaper editor, was among famous faces pictured arriving. She was with husband Charlie Brooks with one of their parents.

There was a thrilling dead-heat between Thea Gosden-Hood and Candida Crawford in the Magnolia Cup presented by Markel. Now in its 10th year, the Magnolia Cup supports UK charity Smart Works, which assists unemployed women to harness their confidence ahead of a job interview. Since its inception, the Magnolia Cup has raised more than £1.6m.

Thea Gosden-Hood attempted to make all of the running on her mount She Got The Jockey, but she was gradually worn down by Candida Crawford on Mine Behind inside the final furlong, with the judge unable to split them crossing the line.

Gosden-Hood is the co-founder of Indigo & Ivy Events and daughter of leading trainer John Gosden while Crawford is an equestrian trainer and freelance rider. Gosden-Hood said: “I had quite a tricky time on the way down so, to be fair, it is all a bit of a blur. I don’t think we could get a better result unless all 10 of us finished in a line.

“Candida and I have been so close throughout whole process and the best part is to win it with her. You’ll see more of me a horse. I’m thrilled with the result, but I will be looking back thinking I rode so badly. I had a tricky time going down and I think the adrenaline just got to me. I never checked who was around and I didn’t change my hands like we practised."

Crawford said: “I have to thank Jamie Osborne [trainer], he has been incredible. He has let me ride out for him, it has all been worth everything, and he let me ride such a lovely horse, he kindly gave me Good Earth [named Mine Behind in the race] and I am honoured to be riding such a horse.

Stunning fashion on view at Ladies' Day / Picture: Malcolm Wells

“It all went so fast. I couldn’t have done it without that horse, he knew exactly what he was doing, and I just sat there and piloted. I was holding him and we started quite fast, and I knew Good Earth is a very good horse and I had to hold him, but I pushed him as soon as I could.

“He had a second engine and he was just phenomenal. Saffie Osborne kindly gave me advice how to ride him, I am very lucky to have had such a good horse and trainer. Coming out, I thought I was going to be sick. I came out of the paddock and I thought ‘What am I doing?’ He behaved well, so it was perfect. I only got the call up about two months’ ago, then I sat on my first Flat horse, it is a dream come true."

Qaader appeared to appreciate the step up to 10 furlongs when winning the Unibet “15 To Go” Kincsem Handicap, the opening race on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Trained by Mark Johnston, the three-year-old had raced exclusively at a mile so far this season, including a win at Goodwood in April, but relished the extra emphasis on stamina today.

Ridden by William Buick, Qaader (8/1) found plenty and won by a commanding four lengths from Alfaadhel (5/1). Aerion Power (13/2) briefly challenged the winner before fading into third, a short-head behind the runner-up. It was a first win of the week for Johnston while Buick is now tied with Hollie Doyle at the top of the Leading Jockey standings on three winners.

Champagne and a racecard - what more do you need? Picture: Malcolm Wells

Johnston said: “It has been a very frustrating week. Basically, we knew our fate over the weekend when the rain started to come. This horse is engaged again tomorrow because we initially thought the ground would be better then as it is drying out all the time, but the forecast is for more rain unfortunately.

“We were concerned about the trip, the ground and the combination of the two, but he’s obviously handled it well. He showed that he stayed the trip well and there is more to come from him going forward.”

Ahead of day three, Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “The ground dried nicely during racing yesterday and with a bit of a breeze overnight. The false rail in the straight came down last night, so there is a six-yard strip of fresh ground. That starts at the three and a half-furlong position, so there is the usual Thursday cutaway in place.

“The forecast for today is very much like it is now – sunny, breezy, with just the chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.”

Rebekah and Charlie Brooks arrive / Picture: Getty

We'll have updates from the day on this page as the action unfolds.