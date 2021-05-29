Midhurst youngsters relishing rugby return at rhe Ruins

Midhurst RFC U9s and their coaches

A concerted focus on the team’s transition to contact rugby resulted in a victory over Pulborough and was cause for much celebration.

The team - who play at Cowdray Ruins - are looking forward to the return fixture over the coming weeks.

The rugby season has been extended until May 31 this year to make up for some of the lost time.

And at Midhurst RFC, coaches say and it is a real treat to see the mini and junior sections flourish once again on a Sunday morning at The Ruins.

Pictured are Lucas, Toby, Millar, Archie, Ashton, Otto, Charlie and Harry who was rightfully awarded Man of the Match after a first class performance.

They are accompanied by Mark Chandler and Paul Dunn who are caretaker coaches for the team.