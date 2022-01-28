Moulins Clermont is Sussex trainer's big hope at Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

Jamie Moore riding Moulins Clermont at Sandown Park earlier this month / Picture: Getty

Moore has already record 57 winners over jumps this year, with a 21% strike-rate, which is on course to be his best ever season.

Fresh from the 20/1 debut victory of Jerrash at Ascot and the respectable effort of Goshen at Lingfield last Saturday, Moore is chasing Cheltenham glory with the exciting Moulins Clermont in the Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at 12.45pm. Make sure to check out the latest racing odds.

Originally trained in France, Moulins Clermont was bought by current connections having finished third in a hurdle event at Compeigne in April 2021.

However, the four-year-old made a bitterly disappointing start to life in Britain when a well-beaten sixth at Fontwell in November despite going off the Even-money favourite. However, conditions were quick on that occasion and he was clearly much better suited by the hea at vy ground at Sandown earlier this month when he powered to a facile 13-length success under Jamie Moore.

That performance highlighted the belief which connections have in the horse and he remains a seriously exciting prospect.

Rider Jamie Moore said: “He is a relentless galloper. He disappointed us at Fontwell, we thought he was an absolute certainty as work wise out of all the juveniles we have, he was working better than all of them. At Fontwell I went to make the running and he didn’t jump well.

“He got that win at Sandown under his belt and you would probably want to make hay with him with the ground the way it is.”

Moulin Clermont’s likely opposition are headed by the hugely exciting Iceo who has recorded a facile 17-length win on his British debut in fine style at Kempton. Interne De Sivola is another interesting contender having scored in good style at Cheltenham over course and distance when last seen. He beat Moulin Clermont’s stable companion Yorksea that day who has since gone on to win in fine style at Fontwell last time out.

Other leading contenders include Forever William who was third in a Grade One event at Chepstow last time out and the unexposed Silver Shade who scored in good style at Kempton on his hurdling debut at Kempton earlier this month.

Away from that event, the likes of Chantry House, Simply The Betts and Aye Right do battle in the feature race of the day, the Cotswold Chase (2.30pm). Simply The Betts is a fascinating runner as he takes the step back up in trip for this assignment.