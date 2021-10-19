Orchestrated can be instrumental at Fontwell -here's our three to watch

There is nothing quite like digging into a steak and ale pie in Baltic conditions at Fontwell and, as we gear up for another National Hunt season, there is a seven-race card to whet the appetite for the action ahead.

The destination of our first selection comes in the whichbookie.co.uk Bookmaker Reviews Handicap Hurdle (2:30), where HADDEX DES OBEAUX looks poised to give a good account on handicap debut. The Gary Moore-trained French recruit showed plenty of encouraging signs when claiming his first victory over obstacles, jumping with fluency and rallying to hit the line with plenty of conviction.

He continued that initial promise with a gallant effort when second at this venue 19 days ago, eventually being outstayed by a progressive opponent. The son of Saddex is bred to appreciate this step up in trip and, with further rain forecast, will be suited by testing conditions. A mark of 120 may underestimate the four-year-old’s ability and he gets the nod to land a first victory on British soil.

Seddon hasn’t been seen since November 2020 but he must be taken seriously reverting to the smaller obstacles for the first time since April 2019.

Selection – Haddex Des Obeaux

The whichbookie.co.uk Best For Racing Handicap Hurdle (4:15) is a typically competitive affair you'd expect from the wonders of Fontwell. 11 go to post to wage war over 2m6f, with the seven-race maiden GERBOISE BORGET appearing the most likely winner.

It's fair to say the Ben Pauling-trained mare hasn't been getting the rub of the green as of late. On her penultimate outing she was repeatedly denied a run at Uttoxeter and, despite hitting the line with plenty of conviction, the daughter of Martaline could do no better than seventh.

Add that to her fall when backed into favouritism at Worcester last time out, she has been having a torrid time of things on the racecourse - but as a result has dropped to an appealing mark of just 91.

Should she find a clear passage, the unexposed mare may be able to build on her efforts and gets the nod for an in-form stable.

Kilkeaskin Molly rates the most immediate danger off a workable mark and, despite remaining winless from 21 outings, she demands the utmost respect in these calmer waters.

Selection – Gerboise Borget

All good things must come to an end, and the finale (4:45) of the afternoon presents an exciting opportunity to finish on a high.

Solid claims can be made for most of the runners in this contest, with ORCHESTRATED narrowly favoured to land a fourth career victory. The handicapper has been loosening his grip on the Max Young-trained gelding this year and he could be well-treated after a fine effort at Stratford last time out.

The ten-year-old dictated the pace from the front and was inevitably caught by a red-hot rival on the hunt for successive victories. He showed a determined attitude to pull 16 lengths clear of his next best opponent and, off an unchanged mark, could land a few blows in this contest.

At a fair price, I'm willing to take a chance that he can build on that encouraging effort.