Pair pounce for Podmore at Cowdray Park

Cowdray Park seniors have been busy in recent weeks

Cowdray Park Golf Club seniors continued to enjoy their return to golf with three more well-subscribed competitions.

They first played for the Podmore Salver, a greensomes competition played in dry and bright conditions.

There were decent scores with 15 pairs scoring 36 points or more but the winners were Barry Overington and Justin Chuter with a stand-out performance scoring 46 points, eight points ahead of the field. Second with 38, on countback, were Richard Charlesworth and Ian Gunn.

A field of 88 seniors competed for the Heard Tankard in dry, sunny conditions but with a chilly breeze for the early starters.

The course was difficult with hard fairways giving some surprising outcomes, but there were some very decent scores for this medal competition with 11 players scoring better than par.

The winner was Chris Blatchly with an excellent nett score of 62, with Tony Pike second with 64. Mike Hughes was third with a net 66.

The second of four rounds of the Captain’s Prize was played with the course looking and playing somewhat fresher following rain.

From a field of 91 seniors there were once again notable scores. Achieving 40 points were John Lee and Michael Cardiff, and three scored 39 – Terry Jasper, Arthur Mayson and Brian Anderson. These scores will go forward to the subsequent rounds.