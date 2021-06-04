Selsey and Cowdray Park golfers busy on the greens

Selsey Golf Club veterans

It was their first competition since September 2019 because of the Covid pandemic.

The weather was perfect except for a bit of a breeze from the Solent as 16 members made up eight four-ball teams and the score was looking good after the first three teams came in three up.

But by the end of the competition the score was 4.5-3.5 to Gosport & Stokes Bay after a close fought competition.

However, a great day was had by all and under the guidance of captain Kevin Fielder (kneeling in the photo) Selsey GC veterans hope to improve with subsequent competitions during the season.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Park Seniors were eager to re-start inter-club golf again with an away match at a pristine West Surrey GC.

Exceptionally fast greens proved equally testing for home and visiting golfers.

The match started well with a nice 6 & 4 win for the away team of Mike Hughes and Mike Briant, but as the match progressed the middle order were beaten in some very close matches.

There were wins for Ian Gunn & Chris Blatchly and Dave Wickham & Mike King but the home team took the honours with a 5-3 win.

A record field for the Cowdray Park seniors of more than 120 players took part in the May Stableford on a sunny but chilly May morning.

Despite softer fairways and greens the course was challenging.