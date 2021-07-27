Stradivarius OUT of Goodwood Cup
Soft ground has ruled Stradivarius out of going for a fifth straight Goodwood Cup win.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:36 pm
The record breaking horse was pulled out of the race on account of the ground by his joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden.
After 33mm of rain fell at the West Sussex track on Sunday, an unexpected thunderstorm overnight caused a further deterioration in conditions, leaving the ground described as heavy, soft in places for the start of the meeting today.
The Racing Post reported that connections inspected the track after the opening race, and despite officials altering the description to soft, heavy in places after Migration won the opener, it was determined the testing ground would be unsuitable for Stradivarius.