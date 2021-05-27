Tone Zone athletes pleased to be showing off the blue and orange again

Lisa Wadey and Debi Haddleton took on the Brutal 10k

Jack Penfold, Byron Kearns and Ellie Pacey headed to Ardingly Showground for a 5k among some quick young athletes. The trio had been training together most of the winter.

Penfold set off in the third 40-strong wave of five.

With a previous personal best of 17 minutes set at the same venue back in December, Penfold stuck to the middle of his pack and crossed the line with a new PB of 16:30 to finish 70th.

Kearns and Pacey were next.

Kearns ended up in a wave of slightly slower runners but he went out on his own for a new PB of 17:44.

Pacey showed great racecraft and crossed the line 3rd in her age category in a new club record time of 20.11.

Lisa Wadey and Debi Haddleton took on the Brutal 10k at the Holywell Estate near Southampton, which was seven miles of mud, water and hills but a lot of laughter too.

The pair ran and waded their way through knee deep water to finish in 1hr 33min, not bad considering the poor weather.

In Jersey Tony Hancock headed for the West Park 5k and recorded a brilliant time of 22:38.

CHICHESTER RUNNERS

Will Broom and Ned Potter, both students at Loughborough University, have re-written Chichester club records on the track.

Broom, club under-17 record holder when winning the final Corporate Challenge race in 2018, knocked five seconds off his previous best with a 3.32.42 clocking at the Loughborough Open meeting.

He had already completed a 14.37 5k earlier in the month.

Potter showed his win in the second and final Corporate Challenge in March 2020 was no fluke by storming round the 5000m at the BMC meeting at Stretford in 14.24.88, knocking nearly four seconds from Chris Zablocki’s time of 14.28.64 set in 2016.