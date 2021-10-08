Win a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets at Lingfield Park

It has been another scintillating year of racing at Lingfield Park and myracing are offering two lucky people the chance to celebrate on Thursday, October 28 with a pair of Trackside Restaurant tickets. Picture by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images

This thrilling afternoon will see plenty of competitive action, with the Listed Fleur De Lys stakes likely to attract representatives from some of the biggest stables in the country having been won by Indie Angel for John Gosden and a certain famous Italian jockey in 2020.

Lingfield Park is known for its generous hospitality, and this looks a great chance for punters new and old to visit the Surrey track thanks to myracing.

The prize includes:

Unrivalled views of the home straight and finish line.

A commemorative raceday programme.

A private table throughout the day with dedicated table service.

A hot, chef-served three-course meal.

Conveniently-located betting and TV facilities.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question correctly:

Indie Angel won the Fleur De Lys Stakes at this meeting in 2020 for John Gosden; but who was the jockey on board that day?

A) Ryan Moore

B) Tom Marquand

C) Frankie Dettori

Email your answer plus your name, address and telephone number(s) to [email protected], with Lingfield Park competition as the subject line.

The deadline is 5pm next Thursday (October 15).

TERMS:

Entrants must be 18+ and a UK resident.

T&Cs apply (all events/venues are subject to any Covid-19 guidances/restrictions in place)

Entrants must be available on the date advised.

Entrants must adhere to the smart casual dress code in the Trackside Restaurant.

Myracing and the publisher reserve the right to change/cancel the competition prize due to raceday abandonments of if the user provides misleading information.