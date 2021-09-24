Chichester ladies make a little bit of Oaklands Park history

The line-up for the ladies' charity game

Chichester Ladies’ rugby team competed in two games in one weekend at their home ground, Oaklands Park.

The team are made up of ladies from all different walks of life and have become the first Chichester ladies team to play at Oaklands Park for 26 years.

They competed as part of a Barbarian team (a mixed team drawn from multiple clubs) against the Worthing Warriors in a charity match.

The Chichester ladies team and their Portsmouth visitors

Chichester captain Emily Charman scored a fantastic try and the atmosphere was wonderful.

Proceeds went to the charity Make 2nds Count, a patient and family-focused charity dedicated to giving hope to women and men living with secondary breast cancer.

Next day, the Chichester ladies played their first match at home, a development friendly against Portsmouth Valkyries second team,

Every player came off the pitch laughing and smiling, having thoroughly enjoyed the action.

Chichester Ladies are looking for more players to join their growing team.

So whether you are experienced or a beginner, you are welcome to pop along when the team train – on a Wednesdays and Friday from 6:30pm at Oaklands Park.