London Irish give Bognor youngsters a taste of the rugby big-time

Bognor U11s enjoy the Land Rover tournament fun

Hazelwood hosted an exciting Under-11 and Under-12 grassroots developmental festival as youngsters finally got the opportunity to lace up their boots again, with a myriad of teams from Surrey, London, Berkshire, Sussex and beyond locking horns.

This successful series of nationwide events, now running for nearly two decades and organised by Land Rover – the official vehicle of Premiership Rugby – has seen more than 100,000 children take part to date.

And for Bognor Regis star Max Schmidt, who has experienced a frustrating time away from the pitch, it was a memorable experience as his side got back to playing.

Schmidt, 10, said: “I’m quite excited about today as I’ve never been to a London tournament before because Bognor is down on the coast!

“I would love to play when I’m older. I really love Adam Radwan.” The competition was a fantastic spectacle for those in attendance, with the highly competitive fixtures providing a meaningful platform for youngsters to develop their rugby skills.

There will be an U12 ‘winning’ team at each festival, with the prize being a trophy and a trip to Twickenham.