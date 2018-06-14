Saturday night’s all right at Fontwell

Fontwell Park host a new fixture this weekend – a Saturday-night Gentlemen’s Evening.

The fixture is being held in conjunction with NetBet and will support Orchid, a male cancer charity.

It’s set to draw a large crowd with the racecourse hosting live music, premium menswear and more as well as a card of seven races.

The partnership is particularly important to the staff at Fontwell with their executive director Jonathan Acott currently fighting cancer for the sixth time in his life.

The team at the racecourse wanted to do something that would make a real impact and help raise awareness – and supporting a charity like Orchid on Gentlemen’s Evening seemed like a perfect fit.

Georgie Newman, one of the main organisers of the event, said: “It has been an understandably difficult time for all concerned at Fontwell Park during the treatment of our executive director, but we’re happy that we’re able to channel our energy into this incredibly important cause.

“We want to be able to make a difference and bring awareness to men of all ages. We’re hoping for a successful day and that everyone will donate generously to this brilliant charity that is close to so many hearts.”

Orchid said they were delighted to be part of the event. They are a small charity who support to the 50,000 men diagnosed each year with prostate, testicular and penile cancer.

Orchid, Fighting Male Cancer, exists to save men’s lives from prostate, testicular and penile cancer through pioneering research, education and awareness programmes in addition to nurse-led services.

Race sponsor NetBet will donate £100 as a charity bet to Orchid.

The first race is at 5.55pm with the last at 8.50pm.

Ahead of final declarations, a healthy 132 entries had been received across the card.

