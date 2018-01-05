Silverware evokes memories of Selsey’s summer

Selsey Cricket Club members celebrated their season’s achievements after a summer of mixed fortunes.

Having had both the first and the second teams promoted the year before, it was necessary to drop the seconds in order to maintain the firsts and a Sunday squad.

The second half of the season saw an improvement with results allowing them to remain up.

The 2017 season didn’t start well for the league team and it looked as though they were in danger of slipping back down from the top division of the West Sussex Invitation League. However, the second half saw an improvement with results allowing them to remain up.

Their annual presentation dinner and dance was held at the Selsey Private Club and was a great success thanks to Danny and Julie Kelly and all their staff.

The presentations were made by Ester De Vries of Checkatrade, the club’s main sponsor.

Tom Amis picked up four awards, and Tig Hoare three.

Pete Amis compiled the averages and John Reeve, club president, sorted out the votes and the consequent trophies.

Full list of cup and award winners: The Veterans Cup - Tig Hoare; Most improved young player - Joe Clarke; Most MoM awards - Tom Amis; Duck Cup - Tom Amis; Highest score - Martin Lee; Catching Cup - Tom Amis/Tom Cripps; First team batting - Peter Horner; First team bowling - A Bin Thariq; Bowling Cup - Tom Cripps; Batting Cup - Tim Fewster; Frost Cup - Andy Horner; Stroud Cup - Bob Hoare; John Miller Cup - Stuart Montague; Robert Murphy Cup - Stuart Montague/Tig Hoare; First team captains Cup - Tig Hoare; Players player - Farhan Bhutta; Player of the year - Tom Amis. Ladies Cups: Young player - F Baker; Players player - Pam Baker; Fielding Cup - Pam Baker; Batting Cup - Gemma Halford; Bowling Cup - Lucy Cawley; Most improved player - A Hurd; John Reeve Cup - Charlotte Vincent.

Selsey are a friendly but competitive Clubmark club running a men’s league team, a ladies’ friendly team, and Sunday and midweek friendly teams. They have thriving junior sides with enthusiastic coaches and they also run a Friday evening social league.

They are always looking for new players of all ages and ability from juniors upwards, as well as anyone interested in becoming managers, coaches, scorers or umpires.

The club have outdoor nets, a clubhouse and a bar. Social and non-playing members are also welcome.

Email info@selseycc.co.uk for more information.