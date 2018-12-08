Slow start, big finish - Bognor lads battle back to floor Fareham

Bognor RFC under-17s had to fight back from a 12-8 half-time deficit to beat a physical Fareham Colts side 46-12 at Hampshire Avenue.

The visitors started with a bang using their big ball carriers to dent the Bognor defence. It wasn’t long before Fareham scored a converted try.

The Bognor backs looked dangerous and a long pass from Ethan Clark allowed full-back Frankie Jolley to scamper over.

Poor tackling saw Fareham crash over out wide. Cellan Robinson left the field injured to be replaced by Connor Herrington, his first game for two years.

Tyrone Masaki made a sharp break down the blindside. Ben Barker and Matthew Norrell continued the movement and Fareham infringed. Clark kicked the penalty to close the gap to 12-8.

Bognor made tactical adjustments, looking to move the ball wide at every opportunity. George Orchard broke the first tackle and used his long levers to fend off would-be tacklers and score. Herrington converted majestically from the touchline.

Harvey Henson ran hard and linked with Stan Wright. Scrum-half Alfie Spurle noticed the gap in defence and his chip was collected by Lewis Decarteret who sped over. Herrington converted.

Skipper Brad Smith ran hard from the kick off and the ball was moved wide. Arthur Wright and Bradley Corbould put in perfect passes to give Decarteret the chance to outpace the cover for his second. Herrington again converted.

Freddie Hayes added fresh legs, footwork and speed to stretch the defence. Jolley and Herrington linked up to put Harry Ide away in the corner for a great team try. Herrington converted.

Quick tempo allowed the ball to spread wide for Decarteret to score his third hat-trick of the season and Owen Henton scored a with a great finish.

Bognor: Towler, Joyce, Henson, S Wright, Corbould, Norrell, C Robinson, Orchard, Henton, Henson, Hayes, Decarteret, Ide, J Robinson; A Wright, Barker, Clark, Spurle, Smith, Jolley, Masaki, Atavanos, Collier, Herrington.