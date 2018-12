It wasn't just the racing that was glorious at the Qatar Goodwood Festival - the weather was too.

It was virtually wall-to-wall sunshine as the five-day flat-racing extravaganza drew racegoers to the South Downs in their thousands.

It's a Glorious scene at Goodwood / Picture by Malcolm Wells

Lightning Spear, Stradivarius and Battaash were among the stars of the week and you can relive the festival above.

