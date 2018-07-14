As part of Yorkshire Tea National Cricket Week, the Sussex Cricket Foundation, in partnership with Chance to Shine, combined sun, sea, sand and stumps for the annual Beach Cricket Festival at West Wittering Beach.

Beautiful weather ensured an outstanding day for all involved, with Chance to Shine Primary Schools travelling from as far as Worthing to take part. Pupils from West Wittering CofE, East Wittering CP School, Chichester Free School, Medmerry Primary, Durrington Junior & West Park Primary took to the sand to play against each other in a beach cricket tournament, which showcased some of the skills that they have learnt throughout the Chance to Shine programme, delivered by the Sussex Cricket Foundation coaches in their schools.

The annual Beach Festival

Chichester Free School were victors on the day, lifting the trophy in front of hundreds of onlookers, in awe of the event.

Headteacher Sue Parker at East Wittering said “the children all had a great time and it was good to see the improvement they made, both as a result of the training sessions in the school and throughout the day itself. As a result four of our pupils will be going along to join their local cricket club.”

Carl Tupper, Youth & Clubs Participation Officer from the Sussex Cricket Foundation said: "We are always looking at new and inventive ways of increasing participation in cricket and we are lucky in our location that we can use beach cricket as a tool to do so. The funding we receive from Chance to Shine to allow us to deliver such initiatives, really does inspire youngsters to take up the game and join local clubs.”

Sussex Cricket Foundation deliver Chance to Shine Cricket programmes in primary schools around the County, if your school is interested in this opportunity, then please get in touch with carl.tupper@sussexcricket.co.uk.

West Sussex pupils fly the flag at county school games



Sussex teen O'Brien shines in England's defeat to Pakistan



President’s Day is hot stuff at Witterings