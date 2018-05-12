Sussex Cricket League fixtures decimated by rain

The weather took it’s toll on many games in the Sussex Cricket League this weekend with no games finished in the top few divisions.

In the Premier League, Brighton were well on top against Ifield when the rain halted proceedings.

Jigar Parekh, who took 6-22 for Ifield 2nd XI

After 17 overs, Ifield were 64-5 with Chris Mates and Matt Machan taking two wickets apiece.

Eastbourne against Cuckfield never got started while Preston Nomads were 45-1 from 10.5 overs at Horsham before that game was abandoned.

Reigning champions East Grinstead reached 20-3 from 10 overs at Roffey before that game was abandoned while there was 25 overs managed at Hastings and St Leonards where Middleton got to 125-3 before the rain ended proceedings.

In division 2, Bognor (112-7) against Mayfield, Lindfield (58-3) against Ansty and St James Montefiore against Three Bridges all fell foul of the weather.

There were 43 overs bowled in the Bexhill v Chichester Priory Park (196-8) game while only six were possible between Billingshurst and Haywards Heath (9-1).

Two games in Division 6 West managed to finish.

Ifield 2nd XI bowled West Chiltington & Thakeham 2nd XI out for just 40, with Jigar Parekh taking 6-22. Rajeshkumar Balamani hit 26 not out as they reached the target in just 4.2 overs.

In the other completed game, Aldwick (125 all out) beat Selsey (108 all out) by 17 runs.

Ian Guppy hit 65 for Aldwick before Jamie Murphy hit 6-24.

