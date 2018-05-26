Sussex Cricket League round-up: Former Sussex star takes 7-29 as reigning champions win

Former Sussex bowler Lewis Hatchett took 7-29 as reigning Premier Division champions East Grinstead (123 all out) beat Preston Nomads (110 all out).

Chris Mates took 5-19 as Brighton and Hove (235-9) continued their good start to the season as they bowled Middleton out for 88.

Lewis Hatchett

Eastbourne recovered from 81-6 to post 262-7 against Hastings and St Leonards. Jordan Turner was the star of the show hitting a brilliant unbeaten 118. Eastbourne bowled Hastings out for 141.

Sussex’s Will Beer hit an unbeaten 56 as Horsham (210-3) beat Ifield (207-8).

Fellow Sussex star Stuart Whittingham shone for Roffey (107-0) taking 4-35 as they bowled Cuckfield out for just 103. Rohit Jagota took 3-17 for Roffey before hitting an beaten 64.

In Division 2, Tom Haynes hit 102 and Stuart Barber 87 as Billingshurst (235-5) beat Lindfield (178 all out). Andy Barr took 4-37 for Billingshurst.

Danny Alderman hit 55 and Matt Blandford took 5-34 as Three Bridges (194-9) beat Bexhill, while Marquino Mindley took 4-11 as Bognor (207-7) beat Ansty (72 all out).

Mayfield (220-7) enjoyed a comprehensive 110-run win against Chichester Priory Park (110 all out) with Robert Sharma the star of the show taking 6-40.

Haywards Heath (130-4) beat St James’ Montefiore (129 all out).

Division 3 West: Goring By Sea (78-3) beat Roffey 2nd XI 77 all out; Pagham 213 all out lost to Findon 264-9; Slinfold 211 all out lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 215-4; Steyning 186-10 lost to Stirlands 205-6; Three Bridges 2nd XI 224-5 beat Worthing 223-8. Highlights: Tim Jarvis 92 not out and 4-40 for West Chiltington.

Division 3 East: Crawley Eagles 1st XI 208-7 beat Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 207 all out; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 165-1 beat Eastbourne 2nd XI 164 all out; Portslade 163-4 beat Burgess Hill 161-7; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 238-7 beat East Grinstead 2nd XI 189; Seaford 267-7 beat Bexhill 2nd XI 78-10. Highlights: Tim Goddard took 5-14 for Seaford.

Sussex welcome back Indian Premier League star for Bristol trip

Promoted and relegated teams revealed with constitution of top SCFL divisions announced