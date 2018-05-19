Thespians put on a show at Selsey

The Thespian Thunderers returned to Selsey to gain revenge for last year’s defeat to their hosts – and went home with the Sir Patrick Moore Cup.

The weather was just about perfect for a day that was a celebration of Sir Patrick and fun for all the family.

Around the field were stalls, refreshments and attractions.

The Thespian Thunderers batted first. The openers were soon separated as Selsey bowler Tom Cripps demolished the stumps with the third ball of the match, dismissing skipper Peter Sandys-Clarke for a duck.

Star batsman Glyn Jones was in imperious form. He survived everything thrown at him and remained unbeaten on 103 at the end of the innings. He reached his ton with a four off the last ball.

Jones shared partnerships with Chaz Robertshaw, trapped lbw for 11 by Tom Amis, and Rob Heanley, bowled for two by Amis.

Ed Barr-Sims was caught behind by Tig Hoare off the bowling of Charlie Constable for 38. Jim Amis’ leg-spin captured the wicket of Freeman Le Page, bowled for 19.

Jonny Muir was fooled by the slow bowling of Toby Steed and was stumped. Steed also removed Ant Jardine with a catch for Hoare. William Belchambers was unbeaten on four in a final total was 227.

After a magnificent tea provided by Kathy Amis, Selsey’s opening pair took to the field. Jim Amis and Brad Rose made an impressive start until Amis was lbw to Freeman Le Page.

Hoare helped the score along until he was caught by Chas Robertshaw at mid-on for 23 off Belchambers.

Rose scored an excellent 68, including 13 fours, before being caught at slip by Jones off Le Page.

Tom Amis failed to trouble the scorer before Rob Heanley bowled him. Farhan Bhutta proceeded to hammer the ball to all parts in an innings of 39 that included two sixes. He was caught by Belchambers off the bowling of Antony Jardine.

The accurate Thunderers bowling kept Selsey’s scoring rate down. Tom Cripps was bowled by Heanley, Pete Amis run out without scoring and Stuart Montague bowled by Jonny Muir – and Selsey were chasing a lost cause.

Charlie Constable was there at the end, valiantly swinging his willow for a quickfire 37 that took the score to 200.

At the end of a day enjoyed by all participants, Bob Hoare presented the Sir Patrick Moore Cup to Sandys-Clarke, skipper of Thunderers.