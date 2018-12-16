Thriller gives Havant pre-Christmas cheer

Havant are heading into the Christmas break on a high after a thrilling hard-fought 15-10 win against Camberley

The home side capitalised on their new all-weather pitch at Hooks Lane to claim a second successive London One South home win.

Senior coach Will Knight was delighted to see his team get the better of one of the top sides.

‘At the start of the season they scored over 50 points against us,' said Knight.

‘They are a good team but but we massively turned the tables on them.

‘In challenging conditions we produced a performance full of effort and intensity.

‘It was a tremendous team display but the forwards in particular carried the ball relentlessly all game.

‘That was the difference between the two sides particularly in the second half.

‘Our players showed that they really wanted it.

‘We still have a number of injuries in the squad but the players coming in have stepped up to the plate’

Despite starting well and showing good physicality in their tackling the home side coughed up an easy try after seven minutes.

When the ball was spilt at the back of the ruck an attempted offload was intercepted allowing the visitor's winger to stroll in for a soft try.

‘I don't think he will have an easier score all season,’ said Knight.

Gareth Davies got Havant on the scoreboard with a penalty awarded for offside.

Camberley struck again on the stroke of half-time to secure their second try and establish a 10-3 lead at the break.

It looked difficult for the hosts who had to face the elements in the second half.

Knight however lauded the attitude of his team in the awful conditions.

‘We came out, rolled our sleeves up and took the game to our opponents,’ said Knight.

‘Our forwards kept picking up and going to make ground around the edges.’

The tactics paid off on 67 minutes when man of the match Ben Brierley scored Havant's first try.

The ball was whipped across the field from a line-out.

Scrum half Luke Warrington changed the direction of the attack to create a quick ruck in the visitor's twenty-two.

Briefly picked up at the base and ran straight through to score from 15 metres out.

Havant still trailed 10-8 with four minutes remaining but Brierley again provided the vital inspiration.

He powered his way through a couple of tackles following another quick ruck to put his side in front.

Camberley threw everything at the home line in the final minutes but the defence stood firm.

‘This sends into our two-week break heading in the right direction,' said Knight.

‘We are getting used to playing and enjoying our new playing surface.

‘The long run of home games to come in the next two months will give us the opportunity to climb up the league.’