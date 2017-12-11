Ton-up for happy Harry at Fontwell

Harry Skelton soared to 100 winners for the season with a double at Fontwell Park.

The jockey partnered 6/4-favourite Roksana to a 14-length success in the Salisbury Hardwood Flooring Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

He then brought up his ton in the day’s feature race – the £10,000 TI Engineering Crane Services Handicap Chase – as he steered On The Yager to glory at 100/30.

Both horses are trained by his brother Dan Skelton at his yard in Warwickshire. The duo are the sons of double Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Nick Skelton.

Only Richard Johnson has ridden more winners than Harry Skelton this term and he had earlier scored with Richard Newland’s Greyed A in the TI Engineering Novices’ Handicap Chase at 15/8.

The card kicked off with the NJS Juvenile Hurdle, which was won by 9/2-shot Aiguille Rouge in the hands of Jamie Moore for his West Sussex trainer father, Gary Moore.

Richard Johnson partnered Greyed A to victory. Picture: Fontwell Park

Our Merlin was the even-money winner of the John & Maryanne Birch Memorial Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Harry Cobden for trainer Robert Walford.

Angmering jockey Liam Treadwell landed odds of 20/1 as he won the Libation Bar & Eatery Handicap Chase on Seamus Mullins' Norphin.

And the final race on the card, the Boughton’s Handicap Hurdle, was won by 10/1-shot Willshebetrying in the hands of James Bowen for trainer Mark Hoad.