Under-18s go horse racing for free at Brighton, Plumpton and Fontwell over Easter

The Easter holidays are upon us and, with two weeks of time to fill with the children, there is no better time to try a day at the races – especially when under-18s go racing for free at almost every single racecourse on almost every single day of the year.

There are 22 special family racedays being held up and down the country during the Easter holidays – four of which are in Sussex – where family-friendly activities take place alongside the horse racing, ranging from fun fairs and Easter Egg giveaways to face-painting and live music, delivering fun and fresh air for all ages.

Across the Easter bank holiday weekend alone, there are 19 fixtures taking place offering free admission for under-18s.

Plumpton Racecourse welcomes its Easter Festival Eggstravaganza on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday (21 and 22 April), when top-notch racing and family fun collide in the racecourse’s biggest weekend of the year. With over £200k of prize money up for grabs on the track over the two days, entertainment off-the-track includes a fun fair, Easter Egg giveaway, Derby Horse Hoppers, face painting, donkey rides and live music.

Accompanied under-18s are admitted completely free of charge and adult tickets start from just £13.

Fontwell success at the double for trio

Goodwood bosses stick to winning formula

Brighton Racecourse hosts its season opener and themed Mad Hatters Raceday on Saturday 20 April, when racegoers are invited to don their favourite hat to be in with a chance to win a prize. Advanced tickets start at £18, and accompanied under-18s are free of charge.

This Friday (12 April) sees the Easter Eggstravaganza Raceday at Fontwell Park, when racegoers can enjoy a traditional Sussex Easter with seven excellent horse races and a range of free activities and entertainment for the children, including the popular Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets start at £15 and again, accompanied under-18s are free of charge.

These fixtures form a part of Great British Racing’s Under-18s Race Free campaign, which has been created to highlight the fact that young people can go racing for free throughout the year, resulting in an incredible day of impressive sporting action, fresh air and family entertainment that really doesn’t have to break the bank.

The campaign has been supported by multiple personalities to date, including Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and renowned DJ and TV personality Sara Cox, both of whom have encouraged families to try a family day out with a difference at one of the UK’s plentiful racecourses.

Rod Street, CEO for Great British Racing, said: “Racing is one of the few sports where children can attend and enjoy brilliant sporting action and a host of other entertainment for free when they are accompanied by an adult.

"As a dad, I know that parents are always looking for ways to keep the family entertained during the school holidays and a day at the races really is a winner. Through our Under-18s Race Free campaign, we want families and children to be able to enjoy a great family day at the races that is genuinely entertaining and brilliant value for everyone.”

Go to under18sracefree.com to find your local family raceday this Easter.