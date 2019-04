A TALK is being held about Britain’s first fighter jet.

Arun and Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society is hosting the event about the Gloster Meteor.

The night is on Monday, April 15, at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester.

Doors open at 6.45pm for 7.30pm start. Entry is £5 for guests. For details, call 01243 823007.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​