Adele brought out her first new music in six years this month.

Adele’s new single Easy On Me was released earlier this month, ahead of her new album, 30, which is due on November 19.

This morning (October 26), it was announced she would perform at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, 2022, at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Earlier this year, Adele’s former Sussex home was put up for sale for £6.5million.

Earlier this month, it was reported that it had been taken off the market.

Fans can sign up now at adele.com to access Adele’s presale, which begins at 10am on Thursday, October 28. American Express Cardmembers can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday, October 29, with tickets going on general sale from 10am the following day.

Adele’s fourth album, 30, will be the first new music since 2015. News of its release sparked a resurgence in streams of her back catalogue, sending two of her hits back into the Top 40 this week.