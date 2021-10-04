Alt-pop singer-songwriter L Devine plays Brighton

L DEVINE

Spokesman James Heward said: “Having just released her latest single Priorities, L Devine’s new project Near Life Experience: Part 1 is out now. Priorities was premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World, an accolade that was also awarded to her previous single Girls Like Sex, which subsequently spent four weeks on the Radio 1 playlist.

“Having explored the experiences of her generation with songs that focus on LGBTQ+ life, female sex positivity and the impact of social media, Near Life Experience: Part 1 is overall introspective.

“L Devine examines issues of self-evaluation, personal mental health and her identity in relationships. While she has learned a lot, a key discovery is accepting that life is continuing process of working those things out.

“L Devine has already introduced the project with the sex-positive pop adventure of Girls Like Sex and the diary-like confessional tale of heartbreak that informed Priorities, as well as the established fan favourites Naked Alone and Don’t Say It.