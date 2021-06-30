Chichester Quakers launch podcasts for the Festival of Chichester

Chichester Quakers

Spokeswoman Jenny Cole said: “The launch is planned as a Zoom event thankfully, given the announcement about restrictions on indoor gatherings. Please keep the afternoon free!

“Michael Woolley, who has been Mayor of Chichester in his time as a local councillor, will host the hour-long meeting. He will talk briefly about how he became involved with Quaker history before playing three of the short recordings and taking questions.

“The podcasts are offered instead of Michael’s popular walk around Chichester which has featured in previous years of the Festival. They are mainly about famous Quakers who have visited Chichester, from George Fox to Ian Serraillier, (author of The Silver Sword), including Barton Hack who helped found the city of Adelaide and William Smith who installed the city’s first sewage system.”