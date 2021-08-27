Exciting new season at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Sleepy Hollow

Spokeswoman Ellie Harman said: “If you need a laugh after the past 18 months, there’s comedy aplenty, including the latest production from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, Groan Ups (Sept 20 to 25); Agatha Christie-inspired romp, Crimes in Egypt (Sept 8 and 9); and evenings with Miriam Margolyes, David Suchet, Andy Hamilton and Arthur Smith and more. A stand-out production of the season is new political comedy Maggie and Ted (Oct 12-16), starring Martin Jarvis and Clare Bloomer. Shining a light on the relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Ted Heath, this uproariously funny play comes to Guildford only, direct from a sell-out West End debut.”

Thrillers also loom large.

“The most scandalous political thriller of the year, Dead Lies (Nov 2 to 6), stars Clive Mantle, Harriet Thorpe, Kimberley Wyatt and more. There’s also ghost stories galore, with a gripping new adaptation of American classic The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Oct 18 to 23), starring Wendi Peters and Bill Ward and the terrifying new spine-chiller When Darkness Falls (Sept 28 to 30).

“Families can enjoy a delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ award-winning picture book, What the Ladybird Heard (Oct 5 and 6) packed full of live music and puppetry. The theatre’s much-loved panto will also return (Dec 3 to 9 Jan) for lashings of slapstick silliness.

“Other season highlights include Being Mr Wickham, with Adrian Lukis as Pride and Prejudice’s most roguish gentleman (Oct 28 to 30); Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s iconic musical, Tell Me On A Sunday (Nov 16 to 20), starring Jodie Prenger; and Olivier Award-winning Ian McDiarmid in the world premiere of Julian Barnes’ The Lemon Table (Nov 9 to 13).

“As well as main house productions, the Yvonne Arnaud team are thrilled to bring performance back to the Mill Studio after a long period of closure. There’s a diverse programme on offer, including the acclaimed Paines Plough Theatre’s Sessions (Oct 30), and award-winning Who Cares (Oct 23) from Lung Theatre, as well as a delightfully festive recreation of Charles Dickens’ famous performance of A Christmas Carol, performed by John O’Connor in the lead-up to Christmas (Dec 20 to 24).

“In Crimes in Egypt, a versatile cast of just four, brings to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, in this romp inspired by Christie, Coward and Wodehouse.”

Maggie and Ted will be another season highlight.

“Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath enthralled and appalled the British public with their profound political disagreements, reinforced by their intense personal dislike for one another. Now Maggie and Ted are back and rollicking their way onto the Surrey stage.”

For the The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Coronation Street actors Wendi Peters and Bill Ward lead an ensemble in a thrilling new adaptation.