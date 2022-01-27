Grayshott Folk Club welcome Niall McNamee & Band

Niall McNamee

Spokesman Des O’Byrne confirmed next up at the club will be Niall McNamee & Band on Friday, January 28 at 7.30pm at Grayshott Village Hall, Headley Road, Grayshott.

“We are primed and ready to kick off our 2022 programme next Friday.

“With the suspension of so-called Plan B restrictions, we can go ahead as normal with our gigs but we would still recommend the washing of hands and wearing of masks, particularly when moving around in the hall.”

Des added: “We believe we’ve unearthed another hidden treasure for you all and we are delighted to welcome Niall McNamee for his first visit to Grayshott Village Hall.

“We saw Niall play his own set with his band on the River Stage at The Isle of Wight Festival in September 2021 and Imelda May sang guest vocals on one of his songs.

“Niall then went and performed on the main stage with Imelda May.

“Just before Christmas 2021, Niall was then invited to join Sir Rod Stewart and Imelda May at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Concert in London.

“Niall’s latest single All I Need has just been picked up by East Midlands BBC Music Introducing.”

Des added: “ I firmly believe that Niall is going places and one of his next stops is Grayshott Folk Club. In future years you will be able to tell people you first saw him at Grayshott Village Hall, but only if you get your tickets for our show now.”