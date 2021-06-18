Immersive Chichester experience offers insight into life of refugees

We Cannot Walk Alone

We Cannot Walk Alone is part of a wider series of events taking place in Chichester for Refugee Week, a UK-wide festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

Refugee Week is a platform for people who have sought safety in the UK to share their experiences, perspectives and creative work on their own terms.

Children on the Edge spokeswoman Esther Smitheram said: “For We Cannot Walk Alone members of the public can join Sanctuary in Chichester and Children on the Edge each afternoon from June 18-20 at 104 The Hornet, for an immersive experience for all ages, offering insight into life for refugees both abroad and here in Chichester, how they enrich the communities they journey to, and how you can get involved.

“Attendees are welcome to walk around a journey of installations, videos and artwork and invited to contribute their own ideas and creativity. This includes creating a Jasmine flower mural and recording messages of welcome and support for refugees locally and in Bangladesh. Homemade Syrian refreshments available and the event gives the chance for anyone to learn just how much refugees enrich the communities they journey to. The event is free to attend and operates on a socially distanced one way system.”

104 The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7LR was formerly Laura Ashley.

Details at https://www.childrenontheedge.org/wecannotwalkalone.html

Esther added: “Children on the Edge makes a difference for thousands of marginalised children, living on the edge of their societies around the world. We partner with local communities to create safe, child friendly environments, where children are supported to realise their rights through the generation of hope, life, colour and fun.

“Sanctuary in Chichester is part of the wider City of Sanctuary movement and launched in 2016 to respond to the refugee crisis. Sanctuary offers a range of support for asylum seekers and refugees in Chichester.”

For Sama Film Screening, watch the critically acclaimed documentary film on Saturday 19th June at 104 The Hornet before hearing from Roger Pask - Founder of Sanctuary in Chichester. Refreshments will be available, including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine from Wiston Estate.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/screening-of-for-sama-tickets-155939291619

Tears of Joy - an exhibition of artworks created by young and child asylum seekers and refugees from the Chichester area, will be presented at Chichester Cathedral from 14th – 21st June to mark Refugee Week 2021. Free to attend.