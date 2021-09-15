Midhurst memoirs from dancer, model, hippy, pilgrim, Buddhist and Christian

Sarah Lee-Barber

The event is in The Old Library, Knockhundred Row, Midhurst, GU29 9DQ on Friday, September 17 at 7pm.

Sarah said: “Under my bed was a suitcase of journals and photos. They showed a child who dreamt of being a ballet-dancer, became a chorus-girl, a model, a hippy in the Sixties, a wanderer and pilgrim, a Buddhist, a Christian, working to support herself and someone growing older. I had been so many different personalities. How did it all connect?”

Admiral’s daughter Sarah Lee-Barber is coming to The Old Library in Midhurst to explain.

She will be reading extracts from the abridged version of her memoirs.

“What made me want to write my memoirs? I had a recurring dream that I was in a strange town, trying to gather my suitcases, so that I could continue on my journey. There was a feeling I needed to bring my life together in order to make sense and meaning. I wondered if writing would help the process?”

Sarah has written it down in order to share some of the moments of spiritual insight she encountered In Search of the Still Point.

Performance schedule:

6:40pm: door opens to pre-booked audience members

7:00pm: show commences

Running Time - 90mins including interval

At 8:30pm Sarah will be available to sign copies of the abridged version of her memoirs

Tickets - adults £10. Not suitable for under 16s.

Admittance by pre-booking only. Pay cash at the door. Box Office: 01730 858426 or 07711079691; Email: [email protected]

Don Fraser, co-director Sephira-qi, said: “The fascinating thing for me about Sarah’s memoirs is that after leading such an extraordinary life she has found true happiness living, at last, in her own home, under the shadow of nearby Winchester Cathedral.