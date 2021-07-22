The events have been awarded the Visit Britain ‘Good to Go’ certification, meaning the tour will have covid-safety measures in place if needed.

Chris Hughes CEO at Brand Events, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2021. All of our events are flexible, adaptable and ready to get even more free as the country begins to unlock. We’re ready to bring the public some much needed fun – watch out for more line-up announcements and tickets on-sale soon!”

When does it take place?

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the park takes place on July 24-25 at Chichester College

Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

There are two sessions a day - 11.30am until 4.30pm and 6pm until 10.30pm.

Where is it?

Chichester College

Pub in the Park is described as the ultimate foodie festival combining food and music.

What is it about?

The man behind it is chef Tom Kerridge.

The festival celebrates everything there is to love about the glorious British pub; delicious food, award-winning chefs, chart-topping music, great drinks but above all else a fantastic time with friends and family.

Award-winning pubs and restaurants will ‘pop-up’ around each park serving £6 tasting dishes for you to get stuck into – expect your local favourites as well national heroes you may never have been able to visit.

What is there?

There is a dedicated kids area, chef demos, shopping village and artisan food market. Plus there is live music throughout.

What pub and restaurants will be there?

Festival goers can feast on exclusive dishes for only £6 a plate! Including BBQ Glazed Brisket from Kerridge’s two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers; Proper Pie & Peas from The Horse & Groom; Sussex Lamb Moon Rellenas from The Half Moon Kirdford; and the famous Chicken Tikka Pie from Atul Kochhar Restaurants (see below an overview of menus and link to the full list).

Some of the country’s best chefs will be taking to the demo stage. Learn tips and tricks of the trade from the likes of Matt Tebbutt, Andi Oliver, Gavin Roy and Atul Kochhar to name a few. Then, dance to live gigs from Gabrielle, Soul II Soul Soundsystem, Rudimental DJ, Toploader, Jack Savoretti, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, and many more!

Tom Kerridge said: “I’m so excited to be bringing another incredible menu to Pub in the Park this year. We all deserve a good party and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs. I know I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the other chef’s food as well!”

Great food needs great drinks! Greenall’s Gin will be serving up some summery cocktails to get you in the party mood.

Menu:

The Hand & Flowers

BBQ Glazed Brisket with Succotash and Chimichurri

Chicken and Mushroom Pie, Pease Pudding and Tarragon Liquor

Crisp Fried Whitebait with Marie Rose Sauce and Lemon

Boston Bean and Cheddar Pie with Garlic and Herb Slaw and Chimichurri (V)

Atul Kochhar Restaurants

Channa Samosa Chaat (V) (Can be ordered VE)

Chicken Tikka Pie

Atul's Tandoori Fried Chicken

Kheema Paratha

The Horse & Groom

Proper Pie & Peas, including local Sussex beef

That’s a Bit Cheffie – Ham, Egg and Chips

Charred Cauliflower, Mint, Caper and Juicy Grapes (VE)

The Half Moon, Kirdford

Sussex Lamb Moon Rellenas

Kirdford ‘Marshal Farm’ Beef Cheese Stake

Spice Route Lentil & Chickpea Chat (VE)

Full menus here

Who will be performing?

Jack Savoretti, Toploader, Gabrielle, DJ set from Basement Jaxx, The Cuban Brothers, Dodgy.

How much are tickets?

Prices vary slightly depending on if it is the morning or afternoon slot.

There are VIP tickets available for between £82.90 to £98.13.

Adults (16+) are £37.28 - £47.93

Children (6-15 yr olds) £21.30 - £31.95

Children under 5 are free.

All tickets are subject to a £2 fee.

Where can I get tickets?