The Leconfield Singers return with their Christmas concert
After a temporary absence in 2020, The Leconfield Singers return for their Christmas Concert at St Mary’s Church, Petworth, at 6pm on Saturday, December 11.
Spokeswoman Jeannie Whitman Esdaile said: “This year’s concert will as usual be packed full of seasonal favourites along with a selection of surprises and will feature John Rutter’s Gloria, a beautiful and dramatic work structured in three movements. The Gloria is one of Rutter’s most ambitious concert works and has been described as exalted, devotional and jubilant, featuring a large brass ensemble, together with percussion, timpani and organ.
“The Leconfield Singers are delighted to be conducted by their musical director Graham Wili and will be accompanied by organist Philip Scriven and English Philharmonia Brass who are drawn from some of the finest musicians in the UK. Enjoy a glass of wine and a mince pie during the interval whilst catching up with family and friends.”
Adult £15/£20; child (under 18) half price. Tickets: www.leconfieldsingers.co.uk/events