10 things coming up in the Chichester area

1 Theatre. Sweet Lorraine, Wednesday, October 17-Saturday, October 20. Bognor’s Regis Centre welcomes Gary Wilmot and the world premiere of his new play Sweet Lorraine. Harry Burns (Harry Burton), a highly-respected jazz musician, is accepting of a life where the good times and fame are behind him. He now pays his bills by teaching music. But when Lorraine Travis (Martha Dancy) sits at his piano for her first lesson, he is faced with the truth of his past.

2 Music. A new series of concerts at Chichester’s St John’s Chapel is being masterminded by Crispin Ward, head of orchestral studies at the University of Chichester. Coming up are Clarinet Roulette on October 11. The concerts are 12-12.45pm. People can come and go as they please. There are no tickets. The concerts are free, with donations going to the Friends of St John’s.

3 Theatre. Sherlock Holmes gets the spoof treatment in a production heading to Bognor’s Regis Centre from Thursday, October 11-Saturday, October 13. Presented by Bersted Arts, in association with Arun Arts, The Hound of Baskervilles will offer a cheeky, fast-paced and funny spin on the great detective’s greatest case at the venue’s Little Alex. Will Hackett, James Etheridge, Paul Garnham and Bex Harrison will take on a multitude of parts in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure – with a twist.

4 Art. Phil Tyler returns to the Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery from October 6-27. Gallery director James Stewart said: “Sussex and Self is a thoughtful look introspectively and externally by Phil Tyler. He has recently completed 100 self-portraits in 100 days, and we thought it would be good to show as many of these as we can alongside his new Sussex downland paintings. Since the early 90s Phil’s central preoccupation has been with the figure or with groups of people in urban environments looked at collective behaviour, the hive mentally of daily routine. He is interested in both the illusory aspect of painting but also the physicality of the medium.”

5 Music. Opera AnyWhere bring their production of The Pirates of Penzance to St Mary’s Church, Slindon on Friday, October 12 at 7.30pm. For tickets call Nancy Brinton on 01243 814693 or Jill Loveless on 01243 814356.

6 Film. The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back for 2018, bringing an evening of inspirational ocean-themed films to more than 35 locations across the UK and Ireland. It stops off at the Brighton Dome on October 11 and Southsea’s Kings Theatre on October 15. They promise seafaring adventurers rowing treacherous oceans and intrepid surfers riding the world’s biggest waves.

7 Theatre. Sharon Small (left) stars in Christine Mary Dunford’s newly-adapted version of Lisa Genova’s best-selling novel Still Alice which comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, October 9 to 13. Tickets can be bought on 01483 440000 or from the website at www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

8 Music. Alone on a desert island, what music would you choose to remind you of home? Author and playwright Simon Brett will be answering precisely that question in Music for a Desert Island, with Gill Farquharson asking the questions and finding out how he would cope. The entertainment starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 13 at Arundel’s St Nicholas Church. Tickets £10 on 01903 882262.

9 Book sale. The West Sussex Archives Society and the Friends of Chichester Cathedral (left) are holding a sale of second-hand history books at Vicars Hall, Cathedral Green, Chichester on Friday, October 12 from 9am-4.30pm and Saturday, from 9am-4pm. Entry is free.

10 Art. Derek Boshier Paintings, Drawings, Prints & Films runs at Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth from until October 13.

