10 things coming up in the Chichester/Bognor area!

1 Music. Funtington Music Group offer a Christmas Special with Erin Alexander and Tina Gelnere in the Chichester University Chapel of the Ascension on Wednesday, December 12 at 7.30pm. Wine and mince pies will be served during the interval. Admission is free and a retiring collection will be made in aid of the Robert Headley Fund. More details on www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk

2 Music. The Magnard Ensemble are the December guests in the Chichester Chamber Concerts series. Tickets for their recital in The Assembly Room in the Chichester Council House in North Street are available from the CFT. They perform on Thursday, December 6.

3 Music. Christmas Concerts, Chichester Festival Theatre, December 4-8, with The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir. Celebrate the festive season with traditional carols, seasonal sing-alongs and a Christmas cracker joke or two. The CFT welcomes back the Cathedral Choir directed by Charles Harrison, and The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

4 Music. Chichester Chorale offers its Christmas concert on Saturday, December 8 at 7.30pm at St George’s Whyke, Cleveland Road, promising Bach’s Wachet Auf and a selection of favourite Christmas songs and carols. Tickets on pollyrobson2003@yahoo.co.uk.

5 Festival. A special seasonal treat of words, music and mince pies is heading Chichester’s way when the Festive Jazz Café takes off in the atmospheric setting of historic St John’s Chapel on Thursday, December 6. The event is in aid of next year’s Festival of Chichester, and organisers are promising a scintillating cast of performers offering a package of seasonal delights. Gareth Williams is among the performers. Festive Jazz Café, Thursday, December 6, 7.30pm, St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street, Chichester. Tickets £12 (students £10) from Novium/TIC, Tower Street, Chichester. 01243 816525; thenovium.org/boxoffice.

6 Music. Christmas will once again come at the double for the Leconfield Singers who will be offering two concerts in one day on Saturday, December 8 at St Mary’s Church, Petworth. The matinee concert at 2pm will see them joined once again by the Dorset House School Choir. The evening concert at 6.30pm will feature A Winter’s Night by Cecilia McDowall. leconfieldsingers.co.uk.

7 Music. The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, December 8 at 7pm will be a members’ musical evening organised by club member Alison Blenkinsop. The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

8 Festive. This festive season Petworth House celebrates a bygone Christmas that reignites the old traditions of the Georgian era. A Georgian Christmas runs at the venue from December 1-January 1.

9 Art. Artist Andy Waite is offering a Christmas exhibition in Arundel, The exhibition will be on S Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8, 11am-8pm; and Sunday, December 9, 11am-5pm at 54 Tarrant Street, Arundel.

10 Theatre. With its suggestions of lesbianism, The Killing of Sister George provoked quite a scandal when it toured the provinces in 1964. Director Gill Lambourn is expecting it to have considerably less shock value when she brings it to the stage for the Regis Players from December 6-8 at 7.30pm in Felpham Village Hall with Sue Bartlett as Sister George and Deborah Addicott as Alice (Childie). Tickets via www.regisplayers.com.

